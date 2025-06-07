VTA to operate first ever toll lanes in the South Bay

Divers on a main stretch of two popular routes in the South Bay will be given the chance to avoid traffic by using toll lanes.

The express lanes are expected to come to South San Jose for the first time in 2028, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced.

"As people go into those lanes, it actually frees up more capacity and allows the freeway to move faster," said Carolyn Gonot, general manager and CEO of the VTA.

Express lanes will be installed in the northern part of Santa Clara County along 101 to 237, and further south, they will be around 101 and 87.

The VTA will operate the lanes, and the money raised will go towards transit projects.

"What we’re finding out through surveys is that people are using those to be able to get to their childcare quicker in the evenings if there’s a traffic accident," Gonot said. "They’re able to make that determination of when they would want to use them and not use them."

Some drivers said they were torn and noted they've seen tolls as high as $10 for some express lanes.

"On the one hand, I think it’s a great thing. A lot of people will be able to get back and forth to work a lot faster, but it’s only if you can afford it," said David Walker of San Jose.

Going forward, cars with two or more people can use the lane for free. In other parts of the Bay Area, vehicles need to have three or more people seated to use the carpool lane for free during designated hours.

"That just opens it up for more people to be able to use it and reduce congestion," Walker said.

There are plans to add the toll lanes to other South Bay Freeways in the coming years.

The VTA and the California Department of Transportation also announced they plan to repave parts of the 85 between Sunnyvale and San Jose to improve the quality of life for people who live near the notoriously noisy freeway.

Officials said the new asphalt will reduce noise in five different areas and could be done by the end of 2025.