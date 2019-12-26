VTA Overhaul Includes Improved Routes, Shorter Wait Times

The Valley Transportation Authority in the South Bay is getting a makeover.

VTA workers were busy preparing for a new service rollout, starting Saturday across Santa Clara County.

The overhaul includes 3,300 new bus stop signs, a new light rail line, a more frequent bus network and improved routes.

VTA officials say riders can expcect shorter wait times. Though the agency said some routes will be discontinued, it is working to create new ones to make up for the cuts.

Also for the holiday season, all VTA bus and light rail rides will be free from Saturday through the end of the year.