VTA restores light rail green line service

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced it will restore light rail green line services on Thursday.

The announcement comes after the VTA had been working on reopening its light rail services, which were delayed by track inspections following a 17-day workers' strike.

The green line runs from Old Ironsides in Santa Clara to Winchester in Campbell.

"With the start of the Green Line service, all light rail service will run normal schedules," the VTA said. "We thank our passengers for their patience as we ensured the system is safe and able to run smoothly."

The VTA had restored services to the orange and blue lines but initially delayed restarting the green line for repairs.

A VTA spokesperson said earlier this week that the agency was conducting necessary track and wire inspections. According to the VTA, which services 16,000 weekday riders, the inspections were taking longer than expected because copper wiring was stolen from one of the lines.

The discovery was made last week after a judge ordered striking union members to return to work.

The VTA said it would credit monthly pass users who couldn't use the service during the strike.