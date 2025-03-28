VTA bus service resumes Friday and light rail may return Monday following strike

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority workers returned to work Thursday after a judge ordered them to end their strike without a new contract.

While 1,500 workers are back to work, VTA services have yet to resume after being halted when the strike started on March 10.

VTA mechanics on Thursday checked on buses that have not been used in two weeks. Light trail tracks also need to be inspected before any riders can be picked up.

"There's a lot of preparation work going on right now at our bus yards and our light rail systems," VTA spokesperson Stacey Hendler Ross said.

VTA said bus service will resume Friday morning, but the light rail could stay at a standstill until Monday because miles of line need to be inspected.

The inspections have already uncovered copper wire theft along light rail lines during the strike, especially on the green line between Santa Clara and Campbell.

"We’ve got to do those kinds of repairs and other kinds of more complex inspections," Ross said. "When it comes to the buses, they haven’t been driven in a couple of weeks, but mechanics can get in there and check those and check the facilities that operators need to use."

A judge ruled Wednesday the work stoppage is a violation of the union's last contract, which included a no-strike clause in place that stands until a new agreement is reached.

The union said it is appealing that decision and its president said the following after the ruling.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"We disagree with the judge," ATU Local 265 President Raj Singh said. "This is the second time that we've been in this position where we believe the justice system and the court has failed us."

VTA officials held a news briefing on Sunday to discuss the workers strike and latest negotiation update.

For now, the drivers have to continue working while trying to negotiate a new deal. The union has asked for 18% raises over three years, with the VTA's most recent offer at 11%, which was rejected by the union. VTA leadership said 18% salary increases are not doable.

"Not without making cuts in service, cuts in jobs, and possibly increasing bus and light rail fare," Ross said. "And that doesn't do either side any justice."

Both VTA and the union said they are open to continuing to negotiate, but no new talks are scheduled.

After more than two weeks on the picket lines, striking VTA workers will soon return to the job after a judge on Wednesday effectively ordered them back to work. Kris Sanchez reports.