VTA strike: Union to vote on new offer as work stoppage nears 2 weeks

Union members are scheduled to vote on a new contract offer that could end the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority workers strike, according to the transit agency.

VTA bus and light rail services have been on pause since the strike began on March 10.

Members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265, the union representing more than 1,500 frontline workers, on Saturday will vote on whether to accept VTA's latest offer, according to the transit agency.

Many striking workers are skeptical, but hopeful of leaving the picket lines.

"It's surprisingly hard," said Stephen Tritton, a VTA mechanic. "You think you're going to grab a sign and come out here, and protest, but it's mentally and physically draining. It's emotionally up and down."

ATU began negotiating with the agency for a new contract last August. The union has said it wants a 6% raise for each of the next three years, while the VTA initially offered half of that.

Another sticking point during negotiations is how employee grievances or complaints are handled in the arbitration process.

"It's for the unfair, unjust," said Glen Aviles, a union representative. "Things that we have to deal with within the yard, within the bus, and within the company."

VTA said it is adding an extra step for a separate arbitrator to decide whether a complaint actually goes to arbitration without the usual 30-day deadline to file a complaint.

"Wanting to make sure issues related to timeliness were not decided by, in their words, the VTA," VTA Deputy General Manager Greg Richardson said. "But instead by a third party."

ATU leaders recommend rejecting the latest offer and claim much of the reason is during talks the transit agency characterized union members as "uneducated," which the VTA adamantly denied.

"I am disappointed, frustrated, sickened by the fact that the ATU leadership has decided to use words, I'll even say lies, to the point of trying to create division between management and its members," Richardson said. "Those words were never used. Never inferred."

VTA also provided the following statement Friday in a news release:

"The agency has presented an enhanced wage proposal of 10.5% over three years (this proposal is contingent on VTA Board approval.) Union leadership has publicly stressed throughout this process that their concern was NOT about money. VTA has gone above and beyond to accommodate union demands, including agreeing to the union's proposed arbitration language and significantly enhancing dental coverage at the union's request. The current proposal is highly competitive and fair. VTA operators currently rank as the second highest paid among 27 Bay Area transit agencies, and mechanics are the highest paid nationwide. The agency’s commitment to its employees is undeniable.

Throughout lengthy negotiations, VTA has gone above and beyond to accommodate union demands, including agreeing to the union's proposed arbitration language and significantly enhancing dental coverage at the union's request. Additionally, VTA continues to fully cover healthcare costs for 93% of ATU-represented employees, provides a pension and full retiree medical (including Medicare reimbursements,) these are exceptional benefits few organizations offer.

ATU leadership has held its members and the riders who depend on public transportation for their livelihood hostage for two weeks. It is the responsibility of ATU leadership to ensure their members have the facts."

Bay City News contributed to this report.

