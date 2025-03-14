VTA workers strike: Both sides meet with mediator as work stoppage continues

Valley Transportation Authority and the union met with a mediator Thursday as a workers strike continued for a fourth day.

The meeting marks the first time both sides met since a strike that shut down the agency's buses and trains started. It also comes as a growing number of VTA riders say the strike is hitting them hard, with some reporting the lack of transit is now causing them to miss vital work and doctors appointments.

"I'm trying to get back on my feet and get my life going in the right direction," San Jose resident Raymond Cartagena said.

Cartagena and Adrian Elisary live near downtown San Jose in transitional housing through Pathway Society. As they are trying to find work and a permanent place to stay, Cartagena and Elisary both say making it to appointments is critical.

It is has been especially difficult for Cartagena and Elisary this week due to the VTA workers strike.

Cartagena, who is a recovering addict, said he is having to walk everywhere now, including to recovery meetings. The VTA work stoppage is adding more pressure to an already difficult situation for Cartagena.

"We look at VTA almost like a utility," said Gary Montrezza, CEO for Pathway Society. "So it’s as if the power went off today. The power went off leaving our clients that are in a vulnerable space right now in their recovery in a lot of instability."

The union is asking for an 18% raise over three years and a better arbitration process for when employees have a complaint.

The VTA said it can only afford a 9% increase over three years and anything more would lead to cuts in service.

The transit agency filed a legal complaint earlier this week arguing even if the union's contract expired, a no strike clause in that contract remains in effect until there is a new deal.

The union disputes that claim and said the clause ended when the contract expired.

"I hope that they get some sort of agreement at some point sooner than later," Elisary said.