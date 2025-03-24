VTA strike: Work stoppage enters third week as union votes on latest offer

Striking Valley Transportation Authority workers were voting Monday on the latest contract offer from the transit agency as the work stoppage entered a third week.

VTA bus and light rail services have been on pause since the strike began on March 10.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265, the union representing more than 1,500 frontline workers, said it was skeptical over the latest offer.

Hundreds of VTA drivers, light rail operators and mechanics visited the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds on Monday to weigh in on whether to accept the latest contract offer after members on Saturday rejected an earlier proposal.

Voting is scheduled to end at 4 p.m.

ATU began negotiating with the agency for a new contract last August. The union has said it wants a 6% raise for each of the next three years, while the VTA initially offered half of that.

Another sticking point during negotiations is how employee grievances or complaints are handled in the arbitration process.

"VTA has put forward a more than fair proposal that ensures employees receive competitive pay and strong benefits for themselves and their families," VTA said in a statement Monday.

Meanwhile, residents who rely on public transportation in the South Bay are hoping an end to the work stoppage is near.

"It's impacting me very much," said Rosa Vasquez, a San Jose resident.

Vasquez on Monday had to walk to her destination because the public transit she normally would take was not an option.

The strike has impacted an estimated 100,000 passengers a day. VTA said it is losing $70,000 a day in fares as a result of the strike.

VTA officials held a news briefing on Sunday to discuss the workers strike and latest negotiation update.