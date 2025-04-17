VTA to credit riders affected by strike, subsequent delays

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority says it will issue credits to riders affected by the workers strike and subsequent delay in service last month.

The VTA said on social media Thursday riders and institutions who prepaid for monthly or annual passes but were unable to use them during the weeks-long strike and delays in resuming service should see credits starting this week.

VTA said it started applying credits to eligible Clipper cards as of Wednesday.

Riders who bought a March pass using cash, credit card, debit card or check are eligible for a May monthly pass, which will be added to their Clipper card. Riders enrolled in monthly autoload or who received their March pass through a third-party administrator, such as an employer or school, will receive a cash value credit on their Clipper card, the VTA said.

Annual pass holders will have their subscription extended by one month to reflect the length of the service disruption, the agency said.

Timing for credit delivery may vary depending on the type of pass and how it was purchased.

Visit the VTA website for detailed info or call VTA's customer service at 408-321-2300.