VTA

VTA to credit riders affected by strike, subsequent delays

By Stephen Ellison

VTA light rail train.
Harika Maddala/Bay City News

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority says it will issue credits to riders affected by the workers strike and subsequent delay in service last month.

The VTA said on social media Thursday riders and institutions who prepaid for monthly or annual passes but were unable to use them during the weeks-long strike and delays in resuming service should see credits starting this week.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

VTA said it started applying credits to eligible Clipper cards as of Wednesday.

Riders who bought a March pass using cash, credit card, debit card or check are eligible for a May monthly pass, which will be added to their Clipper card. Riders enrolled in monthly autoload or who received their March pass through a third-party administrator, such as an employer or school, will receive a cash value credit on their Clipper card, the VTA said.

VTA Mar 27

Judge rules in favor of VTA, orders union to end weekslong strike

Santa Clara County Mar 24

VTA strike: Work stoppage enters third week as union rejects latest contract offer

VTA Mar 10

No VTA bus or light rail service as workers go on strike

Annual pass holders will have their subscription extended by one month to reflect the length of the service disruption, the agency said.

Timing for credit delivery may vary depending on the type of pass and how it was purchased.

Visit the VTA website for detailed info or call VTA's customer service at 408-321-2300.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

VTA
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us