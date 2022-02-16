VTA to Shut Down Part of Light Rail in SJ Through March 4 for Track Replacement

A segment of Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light-rail tracks will shut down from Thursday through early March in San Jose so crews can replace tracks that have reached the end of their useful life, according to the VTA.

The track closure from Thursday to March 4 will be along North First Street between East Hedding Street and Interstate 880, a junction known as the Younger "Half Grand" where trains enter and leave the Guadalupe Yard maintenance facility. The tracks being replaced date back to the system's original construction in the 1980s, VTA officials said.

Riders will be able to take bus shuttles between the Gish and Civic Center stations during the closure but should expect delays, according to the VTA.

Crews will be installing a perimeter fence to try to dampen noise from the track replacement, which will include jackhammering and work done at night.

More details about the project can be found on the VTA website and people needing assistance as a result of the closure can call VTA customer service at 408-321-2300 or email customer.service@vta.org.