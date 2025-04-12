Court rejects VTA union appeal of back-to-work order

An appellate court upheld a ruling that ordered transit workers to end a strike that idled South Bay bus and light rail service, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority said Friday.

The Amalgamated Transit Union had challenged a superior court ruling sending employees back to work on the public transportation system used by nearly 100,000 riders every weekday.

VTA sought an injunction arguing that the strike, from March 10 through March 27, was a breach of contract.

The union representing 1,500 employees has been negotiating with the VTA on a new three-year agreement since August and walked out when the old agreement expired.

ATU Local 265 President Raj Singh's voicemail refused to accept a request for comment after business hours on Friday.

Key sticking points include the size of a pay increase and updates to VTA's conflict resolution process.