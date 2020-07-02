coronavirus

VTA Unveils 10-Step COVID-19 Plan for Reviving Ridership

Fare collection is set to resume on Aug. 1, the agency says

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Bay Area

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority has launched a comprehensive plan to assure riders it is providing clean and safe modes of public transportation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The VTA said this week it established a focused task force to develop a 10-step plan for reviving community trust in the South Bay transit network of light-rail trains and buses.

The agency unveiled the plan Wednesday that details protections for both riders and its own workers, with the hope more customers who have relied on the system in the past will resume using VTA transit.

The plan includes cleaning procedures, protective equipment measures, distancing practices, service adjustments, enhanced communications, new technologies and new community-based partnerships.

The agency's ridership and revenue have decreased significantly since the start of the pandemic and corresponding shelter-at-home restrictions, during which VTA fare collection was temporarily suspended.

The VTA plans to resume fare collection on Aug. 1.

Find the agency's 10-step plan here.

