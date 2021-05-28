Officials Detail Cause of Fire at VTA Yard Gunman's Home

Two days after the deadly mass shooting in San Jose, authorities were back at the Valley Transportation Authority rail yard and the shooter's home Friday, hoping to find more answers.

Investigators say they now know how a fire at the gunman's home, which happened at about the same time as the shooting massacre, may have started.

"A pot was placed on the stove in the kitchen of the residence. Investigators have determined that there was ammunition in that pot as well as accelerants around the pot. So, currently we believe that that pot overheated, causing that ammunition to discharge," Sgt. Joseph Piazza said.

At the rail yard, investigators discovered at least three semi-automatic handguns and 32 magazines. At the shooter's home, authorities found multiple cans of gasoline, suspected Molotov cocktails, 12 firearms and approximately 25,000 rounds of various types of ammunition.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad and the San Jose Police Department's bomb team said they've completed a search of the rail yard and found no explosives.

Investigators say the VTA yard gunman was a very disgruntled employee for many years. He was also reportedly questioned five years ago by customs employees, where he had books on terrorism. Ian Cull reports

Chilling surveillance video from a home across the street from the gunman's showed him get into his truck carrying a duffel bag. The homeowner who has that video says he had no idea it would play such a critical role in the investigation.

"You know, I didn’t think it was that important, that it was just fires," Doug Suh said. "I didn’t think it was that important. People started calling me. They wanted to see the security camera."

Investigators are still looking for a motive, but the sheriff's office said the shooter was "a highly disgruntled VTA employee for many years."