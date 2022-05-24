WATCH: San Jose to Declare Day of Remembrance for Victims of VTA Yard Shooting

The San Jose City Council is expected to declare a Day of Remembrance for the victims of the VTA yard shooting last year.

On Tuesday, San Jose city leaders will hold a press conference to proclaim May 26 as the day of remembrance and will hold a moment of silence for the victims.

Nine people were killed at the shooting that took place on May 26, 2021.

The victims, many of them longtime employees of the transit agency, were identified by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office as Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63, and Lars Kepler Lane, 63.

The gunman, Samuel Cassidy, died at the scene, too.

NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit learned that the gunman was under investigation for allegedly making racist remarks to coworkers.

According to law enforcement sources, Cassidy had been the subject of recent complaints including accusations that he was making inappropriate racial remarks to colleagues while on the job as a station maintenance worker.

San Jose City Council and VTA officials are expected to attend the proclamation taking place at 1:30 p.m. You can watch that live on the video player above.

