San Jose VTA Yard Shooting Victims Honored on Memorial Day

Monday's Memorial Day services took on a dual purpose in the South Bay.

More than 100 people gathered to honor our fallen veterans, but also to acknowledge nine Valley Transportation Authority employees who lost their lives while trying to serve the public.

Many people on Monday dropped off red, white, and blue flowers at a memorial for the VTA yard shooting victims at San Jose City Hall.

San Jose residents Belinda Ahmed and her husband, Lawan Ahmed, were some of the visitors who dropped off flowers. The couple said they felt a need to come and pay their respects on Memorial Day.

"For me to see something like this on a day like this, we need to pay attention to those we've left behind because they will always be a part of us," Lawan Ahmeda said.

At Oak Hill Memorial Park in San Jose, more than 100 people gathered to remember men and women service members who died for the country.

State Sen. Dave Cortese also took a moment to honor the VTA workers gunned down by their coworker.

"They, too, decided to serve their country and the county by choosing public service careers," Cortese said. "Careers our fallen soldiers fought to protect."

One of the VTA shooting victims, Timothy Romo, was an Air Force veteran himself.

A VTA spokesperson on Monday said they are working with the families to plan a memorial for the victims. It is not known yet if it will be private or public.

In the meantime, light rail service continues to be suspended at 379 employees who work at the facility remain off duty to mourn.