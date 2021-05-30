VTA Light Rail Service Suspended Until Further Notice, Buses Running Along Routes

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced on Twitter at 1:45 p.m. Sunday that VTA light rail service is suspended until further notice. Buses are running along the VTA light rail routes, officials said.

The announcement comes days after nine VTA workers were killed by a gunman who then killed himself in a maintenance yard on Wednesday.

The buses are also running on the less-frequent Sunday service schedule on Sunday and Monday because of the Memorial Day holiday.

"Thank you for your patience while we navigate this unprecedented difficult time," VTA officials stated in the post.