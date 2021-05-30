VTA Yard Shooting

VTA Light Rail Service Suspended Until Further Notice, Buses Running Along Routes

The buses are also running on the less-frequent Sunday service schedule on Sunday and Monday because of the Memorial Day holiday.

By Bay City News

VTA
NBC Bay Area

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced on Twitter at 1:45 p.m. Sunday that VTA light rail service is suspended until further notice. Buses are running along the VTA light rail routes, officials said.

The announcement comes days after nine VTA workers were killed by a gunman who then killed himself in a maintenance yard on Wednesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The buses are also running on the less-frequent Sunday service schedule on Sunday and Monday because of the Memorial Day holiday.

"Thank you for your patience while we navigate this unprecedented difficult time," VTA officials stated in the post.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

VTA Yard ShootingSan JoseVTAVTA light railVTA buses
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us