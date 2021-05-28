VTA Workers Stop by Memorial to Pay Respects to Colleagues Killed in Shooting

A steady stream of people, including Valley Transportation Authority workers, stopped by a growing memorial outside San Jose City Hall Friday to remember the lives of the nine people who were killed in Wednesday's mass shooting at a nearby rail yard.

VTA drivers parked their buses near city hall plaza and spent a few moments reflecting next to the makeshift memorial filled with photos of the victims, candles and flowers. Then they went back to work, serving their customers in the South Bay.

One woman said she's been driving a bus for VTA since she was 19. Since that time, her co-workers became like family and her passengers became part of her everyday life.

That's why Dan Vallejo, a longtime VTA rider, stopped by the memorial.

"I just got off the bus right now," he said. "They’re just really an important part of my life, an important part of my family. It’s just heartbreaking seeing what people are capable of doing."

Susan Lopez-Barker, also a VTA rider, said when she saw three of the nine victims, she recognized them as her drivers.

"I knew some of them and they’ve been really great," she said. "I want everybody to just keep your prayers for the families and let’s all go together with this in our hearts."