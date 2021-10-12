Walgreens to Close 5 San Francisco Locations Due to Continued Crime

Walgreens will close five stores in San Francisco next month due to ongoing retail crime, a company spokesperson said Tuesday.

The company said retail theft at its San Francisco stores has risen to five times the chain's average.

Check out the chart below to see which stores are closing, when they're closing and where patients' prescriptions will be transferred to.

Location of Stores Closing Closing Date Prescription Transfer Location 2250 Ocean Ave. Nov. 8 1630 Ocean Ave. 4645 Mission St. Nov. 11 965 Geneva St. 745 Clement St. Nov. 15 3601 California St. 300 Gough St. Nov. 15 2145 Market St. 3400 Cesar Chavez St. Nov. 17 2690 Mission St.

Patients do not need to do anything when it comes to their prescriptions, according to the company. They will automatically transfer to a nearby Walgreens location.