‘Walk For Life,' Abortion Rights Counter-Protest to be Held in San Francisco

Activists on both sides of the abortion issue are holding San Francisco events Saturday, the day before what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court decision granting women the right to end a pregnancy.

That decision was overturned in 2022, but actions on both sides continue.

The anti-abortion Walk For Life West Coast organization will hold its annual rally and march at 12:30 p.m. at the Civic Center Plaza at 335 McAllister Street. After the rally, at 1:30 p.m., participants will walk along Market Street to the Embarcadero Plaza at Market and Steuart streets.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Before the rally, more than a dozen groups in cooperation with the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF will rally at 11:30 a.m. at the Phillip Burton Federal Building at 450 Golden Gate Ave. After the rally, participants will march down Larkin Street to the Civic Center for the counter-protest.

Participants in the counter-protest include the Freedom Socialist Party, the Raging Grannies,

RiseUp for Abortion Rights-Bay Area and Unitarian Universalist Church of San Francisco.

In large measure in response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, California lawmakers have passed a slew of additional safeguards for abortion access, as well as putting a constitutional amendment on the November ballot, which voters overwhelmingly approved.