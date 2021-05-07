race for a vaccine

Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccinations Now Available at All Contra Costa County-Run Sites

By Bay City News

Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations are now available at all Contra Costa County-run vaccination sites, county officials announced Friday.

Vaccinations are available to everyone age 16 and up, regardless of whether they live or work in the county.

The county's ample vaccine supply also allows recipients a choice of the one-dose vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson's pharmaceutical subsidiary Janssen or the two-dose vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.

"We are doing everything we can to remove barriers and make it as convenient and easy as possible for people to get vaccinated," Board of Supervisors Chair Diane Burgis said. "Vaccines don't just protect your health -- they give peace of mind and let us be with our friend and families without worrying."

More than 1.15 million vaccine doses have been administered countywide as of Friday morning, and 71.5 percent of eligible county residents have received at least one dose.

Contra Costa Health Services operates more than a dozen vaccination clinics across the county, with both weekend and evening availability.

People are advised to visit https://covidvaccine.cchealth.org or call (833) 829-2626 to schedule a vaccination appointment in advance.

Up-to-date county vaccination data is also available at https://www.coronavirus.cchealth.org/vaccine-dashboard.

