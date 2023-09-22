Organization holds ‘Walk Over the Edge' event in San Francisco

A fundraiser is taking their mission to new heights in San Francisco.

The "Walk Over the Edge" is taking over the Westin St. Francis in Union Square for a two-day event.

On Friday, firefighters rappelled 14-stories off the side of the historic hotel.

Then on Saturday, more than 60 people will brave the 150 feet descent down the building.

The goal is to raise $100,000 for the TAAF organization, which stands for “The aneurysm and AVM Foundation.”

The money will fund research benefiting people affected by brain aneurysms and stroke.

Organizers hope this event will help bring attention to a condition that impacts millions of people.

“One in 50 people have an unruptured brain aneurysm, and it’s really important that they know the symptoms,” Dina Chon said. “This is just a unique way to bring that awareness to our community.”

People who choose to keep their feet on the ground will have plenty of activities to keep them busy on Saturday.