Wall Street ends turbulent week with a win, investors still on edge

Wall Street wrapped up a turbulent week with a win but left investors anxious as they are unsure about what will happen next.

Widespread tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration sent the market plunging, and then a pause on those tariffs sent the markets soaring. It made it one of the hardest weeks to track and now many are wondering what happens next.

Consumer confidence sank with many confused about what comes next.

"What that leaves people feeling, both investors and consumers, is just a lot of uncertainty," said Anastassia Fedyk, an assistant finance professor at the University of California, Berkeley. "And of course, uncertainty is never good for confidence, because confidence means you know what to expect."

Locally, Nokia is planning to build a chip manufacturing facility in San Jose and expects to create 200 new jobs.

"We maintain that it's a competitive advantage building chips in the United States, hence why we're investing in a new facility," said Brett Hooper of Nokia.

The building will eventually help develop AI infrastructure.

"There is no city of our size with a higher share of the workforce in manufacturing than San Jose, so we're going to continue to invest not just in the physical infrastructure but in the people," said Mayor Matt Mahan.

Next week, tech company earnings will be revealed giving another sign of how the economy is faring.