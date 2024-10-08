Wells Fargo volunteers build affordable homes in Walnut Creek

Volunteers in the East Bay picked up their helmets and hard hats to build affordable homes in Walnut Creek with Habitat for Humanity Silicon Valley on Monday.

The Wells Fargo Foundation gave Habitat for Humanity Silicon Valley $30,000 to develop an affordable housing community.

The community is called "Esperanza Place," located just down the street from the Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre BART station.

Volunteers said they've already built half of the townhomes, with owners already preparing to move in.