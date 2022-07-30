5 Arrested in Walnut Creek Apple Store Theft: Police

Five people were arrested for allegedly clearing out an Apple Store in Walnut Creek Saturday morning, police said.

According to Police say suspects ran in and grabbed laptops, iPad and iPhones before escaping.

Hours later, Los Gatos police said their officers spotted the suspects’ vehicle in the area and stopped it.

Los Gatos police said they found two guns, including a ghost gun with a 30-round magazine.

Officials said they discovered another car involved in the theft and found those suspects nearby. That's where police said they found the stolen products from the Apple Store.