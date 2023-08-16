Walnut Creek coffee shop burglarized

A Downtown Walnut Creek coffee shop is no longer accepting cash after it was burglarized.

The owner of Tellus Coffee on North Main Street says someone broke into the shop on August 7th. The burglary happening just before 7:30 p.m.

Surveillance video shows the alleged thief walking around the store, with the sun shining through the front windows.

The owner says the thief stole cash from the register then took off.

“It’s violating for sure,” said Janay McCullough, owner of Tellus Coffee. “This is like my second home and to have this happen is really upsetting.”

McCullough says several other businesses in the area have also been broken into recently. She’s filed a report with police but has not received an update on the investigation in several days.