Walnut Creek honors servicemembers in a new way for Memorial Day

Memorial Day events across the Bay Area on Monday remembered those who died while serving our country. This year, one East Bay town did something a little different to remember them.

Hundreds of veterans and civilians assembled in Walnut Creek’s Civic Park to remember family and friends who died too young.

After some patriotic music and the national anthem, city leaders spoke about local residents who died for their country.

“32 men of our community lost their lives in World War II,” said Walnut Creek Mayor Loella Haskew. “11 we lost in Korea, 17 we lost in Vietnam, and two we most recently lost in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

The city did something new this year by having councilmembers read letters from military families in town about what the day means to them.

Erick Blanek served in Desert Storm and said it was important to be here.

“I think it’s nice to think of the veterans,” Blanek said. “To support them in that sense and honor them.”

To the south, San Ramon held its event at Memorial Park. Each veteran was asked not just to stand and be recognized, but to step forward when the song of their military branch was playe .

They were given a special commemorative coin — a token of a community’s appreciation.

“We reflect on how fortunate we were to have our family members come home,” said retired Navy Captain Lorrie Sammons. “But not all did, of course.”

The girl scouts provided flags which people like Rebekah Johnson stuck in the ground.

The current Navy reserve service member planted hers with messages for loved ones, ensuring they’ll never be forgotten.

“In Afghanistan, there was an attack on an armored bus from our base that was taking soldiers and civilians … and killed everyone instantly,” Johnson said. “Since then, Memorial Day has even been more important to me.”

For all those attending, Memorial Day meant a whole lot more than barbecues and a three-day weekend. It was a solemn day to remember those who protected America with their lives.