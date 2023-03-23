Police Investigating String of Break-Ins at Walnut Creek Islamic Center

An Islamic center in Contra Costa County has been burglarized several times in the last six months.

Members of the center are on edge and hope a public plea for help will lead police to a suspect.

There have been four break-ins at the Walnut Creek Islamic Center since September. Thieves reportedly stole donation money and tools totaling $25,000.

The center has been cooperating with Walnut Creek police on the investigation by sharing surveillance images and videos.

A lieutenant at the Walnut Creek Police Department has been working the investigation for several months and hopes a Facebook post by department will trigger new information that leads to the suspects.

Police said there is no evidence pointing to the break-ins as hate crimes.