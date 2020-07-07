Walnut Creek

Walnut Creek PD Searching for Suspect Who Shot Driver Stopped at Intersection

By Bay City News

Someone tried to kill the driver of a vehicle that was stopped at an intersection in Walnut Creek late Monday afternoon, police said.

Someone called 911 at 4:56 p.m. to tell police that a shooting had occurred at Homestead Avenue and Ygnacio Valley Road.

The victim was in his vehicle when another person walked up to the vehicle and opened fire with a handgun, according to police.

Police officers gave first aid to the victim and he was taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as a man, about 25 years old with an average build. He was about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and had a low cut haircut and a mustache.

It doesn't appear that there is an active threat to the public, police said, because they believe the shooting was isolated.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Leonard at (925) 943-3523.

