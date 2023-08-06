Walnut Creek

Walnut Creek police arrest man suspected of several sexual assaults

Police believe there may be more victims and ask anyone with information to call 925-943-5844

By Bay City News

A 35-year-old Walnut Creek man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of multiple rape cases over the past few years, announced the Walnut Creek Police Department.

Police identified Brandon Delliquadri as a suspect in multiple sexual assaults, and believe more victims could be out there.

Police arrested Delliquadri on suspicion of four rapes and one rape of an unconscious person after investigations from WCPF detectives and officers. 

Police believe that there may be other victims who were assaulted by Delliquadri. Anyone with more information about these cases are encouraged to contact the Walnut Creek Police Department at 925-943-5844 or call the Anonymous Tip Line at 925-943-5865.

