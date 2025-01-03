Accused Walnut Creek serial rapist pleads guilty to charges

A Walnut Creek man accused or rape for years plead guilty Thursday to several of the charges.

Over the course of six years, rape allegations piled up against Brandon Delliquadri in Contra Costa County and San Francisco. NBC Bay Area spoke to two victims who said they would have never been victims if justice had been served on time.

"I feel relieved a little bit, it feels surreal," one victim said. "Am grateful that he had to plead guilty and not no contest."

The victim is one of seven Jane Does who accused Delliquadri of rape. She faced him Thursday in court as he plead guilty to multiple sex assault charges while five of the other victims listened via Zoom.

"To hear him say guilty was a relief," she said. "It was validating."

Delliquadri was criminally charged with multiple felonty counts for allegedly raping seven women from 2018 to 2023.

A victim previously told the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit Delliquadri sexually assaulted her in April 2023 while she was having consensual sex with a mutual friend. The victim said she reported the incident to Walnut Creek police the same day and learned he had three other accusers starting in 2018.

One of the women died of a suspected overdose months after making her report. Her charges were excluded from Thursday's plea.

"I'm sad that the girl who died did not have charges pressed," the victim said.

Delliquadri pleaded guilty to a total of 12 counts, one felony count of assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and one misdemeanor count of sexual battery for each surviving victims. As they walked out of court, Delliquadri's parents and his defense attorney did not comment on Thursday's outcome.

Delliquadri's sentencing date will be scheduled later this month. He is facing an eight year term in state prison and required to register as a sex offender for 10 years following his term.