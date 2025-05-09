Walnut Creek

Walnut Creek residents investigate early morning crash, send message to speeders

By Jodi Hernandez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Residents of a Walnut Creek neighborhood teamed up to make their street safer after someone crashed into a local fence and hit a car.

The residents of Cherry Lane said an early morning crash on Tuesday left them shocked after the driver took off. Many said it "sounded like a bomb" and that their safety is what led them to investigate the incident.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

NBC Bay Area's Jodi Hernandez has the full report in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Walnut Creek
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us