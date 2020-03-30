Walnut Creek Restaurant Feeds Coronavirus First Responders

A Walnut Creek restaurant is helping first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunrise Bistro and Catering is providing hundreds of meals for health care employees and other first responders, including ambulance workers.

The restaurant says the feedback is extraordinary.

"Thank you so much. Thank you for being her," one first responder said.

The restaurant formed a GoFundMe page as a way to raise money to help feed those workers and as a way to keep employees paid during the pandemic. So far, the campaign has raised more than $28,000.

Since the restaurant began delivering meals to first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, it has: