Walnut Creek officials to use tracking data to boost tourism

The Walnut Creek Chamber of Commerce is hoping to entice more people to visit by using data collected through tracking tourists.

The chamber has teamed up with a location intelligence platform called Arrivalist, which uses mobile location data to let cities understand who is visiting.

"We can be able to tell where people came from, how long they spent time here, to help us determine where we spent our marketing dollars," said Bob Linscheid of the Walnut Creek Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.

Linscheid said the data will let the commerce know if visitors stayed at hotels or attended an event. It's information, he said, can be used to more effectively advertise to tourists and bring business and fill hotels.

Jodi Hernandez has the full story in the video above.