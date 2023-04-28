Crews Battle Warehouse Fire in San Francisco

Fire crews responded to a warehouse fire in San Francisco Friday night.
The incident took place in the 700 block of Bayshore Boulevard.
Video from a driver along 101 showed flames on the room of the City Lights SF Showroom and fire crews working to put them out.
According to San Francisco fire, a vegetation fire broke out earlier Friday night, and then spread to the warehouse.
Crews are trying to keep the flames away from a nearby paint store.
No other details have been released at this time.
This story is developing at this time. Check back for updates.