Crews Battle Warehouse Fire in San Francisco

Fire crews responded to a warehouse fire in San Francisco Friday night.

The incident took place in the 700 block of Bayshore Boulevard.

Video from a driver along 101 showed flames on the room of the City Lights SF Showroom and fire crews working to put them out.

According to San Francisco fire, a vegetation fire broke out earlier Friday night, and then spread to the warehouse.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Crews are trying to keep the flames away from a nearby paint store.

No other details have been released at this time.

UPDATE: NO NOTED INJURIES AT THIS TIME- ACTIVE 2-ALARM FIRE- AVOID AREA https://t.co/b6jE0UmFYe — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) April 29, 2023



This story is developing at this time. Check back for updates.