Warning: Sneaker Waves, Rip Currents at Coastal Beaches

The National Weather Service issued a warning to Bay Area residents who venture to the coast to escape the heat: Never turn your back to the ocean.
Rip currents and sneaker waves are likely from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday on beaches stretching from north of the bay in Sonoma and Marin counties down to Monterey, with the exception being the south-facing beaches of Santa Cruz.
Moderate to large breaking waves are also expected, so officials urge people to stay off coastal jetties and keep their eyes on children and pets.
