What to Know: Warriors Championship Parade

Dub Nation, it's time for another parade!

Come celebrate the Golden State Warriors' fourth title in eight seasons during a championship parade on Monday along Market Street in San Francisco.

The parade will start at 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of Market and Main streets, the team said. The route, which is just over a mile long, will wrap up at Market and Sixth streets.

NBC Bay Area, NBC Sports Bay Area and Telemundo 48 will all televise and also live-stream the parade starting at 9:30 a.m.

Bookmark this page and come back Monday to watch our live stream right here. You can also visit the NBC Bay Area app on any of our OTT platforms (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV) to view the live stream.

