Warriors Partner With Clorox as Official Disinfectant for Chase Center

The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center announced Monday they've entered into a partnership with Oakland-based Clorox Co., with Clorox becoming the official product used to disinfect the arena.

According to the Warriors, the partnership will strengthen Chase Center's Clean Initiative program, which outlines all cleaning and disinfection protocols throughout the arena.

The partnership will also be extended to the Santa Cruz Warriors and Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz.

"The Warriors are committed to ensuring Chase Center features the safest and cleanest indoor environment possible," Chase Center General Manager Kim Stone said in a statement. "We've seen a significant shift over the last 10 months around venue health and hygiene. As we look to the eventual return of fans, Clorox's world-class products, Chase Center's state-of-the-art infrastructure and our dedication to adhering to stringent cleaning and disinfecting protocols is a strong combination designed to enhance everyone's safety at Chase Center."

Chase Center opened in 2019 and although it continues to host games, it's been closed to fans since start of the COVID-19 pandemic more than a year ago.