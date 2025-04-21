Warriors-Rockets playoffs Game 1 brings fans to San Francisco watch party

The Golden State Warriors kicked off their first playoff game against the Houston Rockets with a win. While the Dubs were in Texas playing, more than a thousand of their Bay Area fans gathered on their home turf in San Francisco to root for them.

Bay Area fans brought their lawn chairs, jerseys, and pets to Thrive City, the plaza just outside Chase Center, where the Warriors play home games. Chase Center, which has now been open for more than five years, has hosted watch parties for games at the Thrive City plaza. The watch parties during the playoffs have become a particularly popular gathering spot for fans.

"The vibes are like – it’s electric," said Christian Ceasar of San Francisco, who attended the watch party with a group of Warriors and Golden State Valkyries fans who connected through social media.

Many Warriors fans know the drill at these watch parties and are regular attendees.

Among the repeat attendees is Kozy, a Samoyed dog, whose owners have him dressed in a custom Warriors jersey.

"He’s a big Warriors fan, so his nickname is ‘Steph Furry,'" said Kozy's owner Kid Mendoza of Pittsburg.

Several attendees told NBC Bay Area that these watch parties are where you can find some of the most loyal fans.

"You thrive off of everyone around you giving energy, so it's fun," said Ashley Ouk of Emeryville, who attended the watch party with her husband on Sunday.

Thrive City also activated its newly launched entertainment zone for this watch party, which means that fans were allowed to buy to-go alcohol from businesses in the plaza.

DJ D Sharp, who plays at Warriors home games, was mixing music at this watch party, which kept fans dancing throughout the evening.

"Since [Thrive City] is so big, everyone can hang out and listen to music," said Marlon Dulay of San Jose, who went to a Thrive City watch party for the first time on Sunday.

Chase Center said it estimates around 1,500 people attended Sunday's watch party.

The crowd was cheering throughout and began celebrating at the end of the fourth quarter when it was clear the Dubs had secured a win.

"There was some close calls, like at the beginning, but it was a good game," said 11-year-old Warriors fan Elijah Arnold of Daly City.

Thrive City will continue hosting watch parties as the Warriors face off against Houston. The next watch party will happen on Wednesday evening.