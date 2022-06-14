Warriors to Host Watch Party at Chase Center for Game 6 of the NBA Finals

Dub Nation, the Warriors are once again hosting a watch party inside Chase Center Thursday night for Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
Fans interested in cheering on the Warriors as they seek to secure another title can purchase tickets now at chasecenter.com.
Tickets cost $25, with proceeds benefitting the Warriors Community Foundation.
Doors to the arena will open at 5 p.m. Tip-off is slated for just after 6 p.m.
A watch party ticket grants fans free rides on MUNI all day.
Fans interested in watching the game at Thrive City outside the arena must register in advance at thrivecity.com.