Elizabeth holmes trial

Was Elizabeth Holmes in Charge at Theranos?

NBC Universal, Inc.

Elizabeth Holmes was in charge. That was the message again as prosecutors continue to make their case against the Theranos founder.

The trial's Tuesday session was largely used by the prosecution to try to derail defense claims that Holmes was not running the show at Theranos.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Instead, these witnesses said not only was she in charge, but nothing was going to stop her from seeking out new investors -- not even products that didn't work.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman has been covering the trial since the start and has the latest in his video report above.

Technology 2 hours ago

Theranos Boasted of ‘Highest Levels of Accuracy' in Mailings to Rupert Murdoch and Other Investors

theranos trial Oct 16

Former Theranos Employee Says He Was Lured by Company's Promise

This article tagged under:

Elizabeth holmes trialElizabeth HolmesTheranostheranos trial
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us