Group ransacks LensCrafters store in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Video from an NBC Bay Area viewer shows a LensCrafters store in San Jose being ransacked.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday at the LensCrafters store in the Westgate Mall, police said.

Video shows a group of people carrying large bags run into the store and start grabbing everything off the shelves and countertop displays. Police said the group made off with several thousand dollars worth of merchandise.

The group ran off and left in a vehicle before police arrived on scene.

No one was hurt during the incident, a LensCrafters spokesperson said.

