WATCH LIVE: Today in the Bay at 7 a.m.

Get your morning going with us for the latest local news, weather and more! Watch "Today in the Bay" live at 7 a.m. every weekday only on the NBC Bay Area News streaming channel available on Roku, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo Play and here at NBCBayArea.com.
Please note that you will see a black screen during some commercial breaks.
When to watch
Live newscasts stream Monday through Friday from 7-7:30 a.m. Replays will stream at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. (barring breaking news or other live events).
How to watch on Roku
- Turn on your Roku device
- Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button, OR open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu
- Select "News" from left-hand menu
- Scroll down to Channel 4125, SF Bay Area News
How to watch on Samsung TV Plus
- Hit the Samsung TV Plus button on your remote
- Hit the channel up/down button to bring up the Program Guide
- Scroll down to Channel 1035
How to watch on Xumo Play
- Open the Xumo Play app on your mobile device or streaming platform
- In the Live Guide, scroll to the bottom and select "Local News"
- Scroll down and click on "NBC Bay Area"