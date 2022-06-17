NBA Finals

WATCH: Warriors Return Home With Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy in Hand

The Warriors are expected to land at San Francisco International Airport at about 6:30 p.m. Friday

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Golden State Warriors return home Friday with a shiny piece of new hardware: the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

The Warriors captured their fourth title in eight seasons Thursday night after closing out the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals back in Boston.

NBC Bay Area SkyRanger was above San Francisco International Airport when the team's plane touched down before 7 p.m.. You can watch Cheryl Hurd's interviews with Steph Curry and Steve Kerr after their arrival in the video player above.

NBA Finals 22 hours ago

What to Know: Warriors Championship Parade

NBA Finals 24 hours ago

Warriors Win NBA Title After Closing Out Celtics in Game 6

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

NBA FinalsSan FranciscoNBAWarriors
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us