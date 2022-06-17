The Golden State Warriors return home Friday with a shiny piece of new hardware: the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

The Warriors captured their fourth title in eight seasons Thursday night after closing out the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals back in Boston.

NBC Bay Area SkyRanger was above San Francisco International Airport when the team's plane touched down before 7 p.m.. You can watch Cheryl Hurd's interviews with Steph Curry and Steve Kerr after their arrival in the video player above.