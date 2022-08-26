Continued Calls for Water Conservation as Drought Deepens

Big cutbacks and big fines could be on the table if the drought continues.

That was the message that came out of a Bay Area water summit held Friday.

"We all have to be conscientious of the shortage of water that we currently are in," Santa Clara Valley Water District board member John Varela said. "We call it a water crisis."

The summit brought together experts from all over the Bay Area to talk up the deepening drought, the benefits of low water use lawns and to stress the need for conservation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We're asking for no more than two days a week of watering for lawns," senior water resources specialist Neeta Bijoor said. "You can do even less watering than that. No runoff. No midday watering."

Leaders called the drought conditions and cracking down on water use the new normal.

"So now we are changing our narrative and saying this isn't temporary, this is permanent," Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor said. "This is a permanent situation for us in the city of Santa Clara and the region and the state."

The Santa Clara Valley Water District said it will be looking for water wasters. It will start with warnings but eventually issue fines ranging from $100 to as much as $10,000.

Looking to use water more efficiently and reduce waste? Here are tips for conserving water both inside and outside your house.