Customers Experiencing Water Issues in Some Areas of Scotts Valley

A number of Scotts Valley Water customers experienced outages and low pressure Saturday morning

By Bay City News

Some customers of Scotts Valley Water District in Santa Cruz County experienced issues with their water Saturday morning. 

People reported both water outages and low pressure across several areas in northern Scotts Valley, according to its police department. 

Crews from the water district were on scene early Saturday, working to identify the issue and make repairs. 

The police department had no estimate for when water service would be restored.

