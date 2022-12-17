San Francisco

Water Main Break Floods Houses in San Francisco's Glen Park Neighborhood

By NBC Bay Area staff

Several San Francisco homeowners are cleaning up a big mess after a water main broke, flooding homes and backyards.

The incident happened Saturday morning on Laidley Street, in the city's Glen Park neighborhood.

Officials said that an 8-inch water main broke, flooding most of the backyards on the street.

By 3 p.m. Saturday, crews had fixed the break and cleaned up some of the water.

The city said the water main was built in 1929 and it likely broke because of its age.

