Paris water polo Olympians awarded Peter J. Cutino Award in San Francisco

Two water polo athletes who represented Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics were awarded the Peter J. Cutino Award in San Francisco on Saturday.

The award looks to honor the best Division One collegiate male and female athlete in the sport.

Stanford University's Ryan Neushul took home the award for women, and Paris bronze medalist Ryan Dood, an athlete at the University of California, Los Angeles, won for the men's division.

"It is an honor to carry this for Stanford women's water polo, Neushul said. "I believe team wins far more outweigh individual accolades, truly honored to have this."

Rapper Flavor Flav, also known as Team USA Water Polo's hype man, was there to hand out the statues.

The award is named after the legendary University of California, Berkeley coach who was the all-time winning coach in US water polo history.