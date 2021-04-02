Foster City

Water Rescue Involving 5 People Underway in Foster City: Fire

According to the Foster City Fire Department, they have rescued at least one person

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

Foster City firefighters are attempting to rescue at least five people in the water Friday evening, according to fire officials.

The water rescue is located near the 2400 block of East Third Avenue, just north of the San Mateo Bridge.

According to the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department, they have rescued at least one person. Officials added there are three fire boats as well as Coast Guard resources involved in the search.

No other details have been released at this time.

Stay with NBC Bay Area for more on this developing story.

