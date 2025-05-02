Waymo says its driverless cars are better than humans at avoiding crashes with bikers, pedestrians

Waymo is releasing new research that shows its fleet of driverless cars are dramatically better than humans at avoiding a wide range of collisions on public roads.

According to the peer-reviewed paper, which is set to be published in the Traffic Injury Prevention Journal, Waymo’s self-driving cars experienced 82% fewer crashes with bikers and motorcyclists compared to human drivers, and 92% fewer crashes with pedestrians.

“Waymo is just making the roads safer for everybody whether you ride in a Waymo or not,” said Kris Kusano, a Waymo engineer and one of the study’s authors. “This … is growing the body of evidence that automated vehicles – Waymo drivers in particular – is able to reduce the number of crashes that we see out there on the roads.”

The study reviewed six years worth of data from hundreds of Waymo’s driverless cars. The research examined more than 56 million miles traveled by Waymo’s vehicles, beginning when the cars first hit the road in Phoenix in 2019, all the way through the end of January 2025.

Over the years, the company has expanded its ride-hailing service to include San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Austin.

Waymo is also actively working to widen its reach across the Bay Area, including San Jose and area airports. The company has also announced plans to bring its self-driving fleet into Atlanta and Miami.

Waymo says its vehicles now average about one million additional miles traveled each week on public roads, which means the ride-hailing business has likely logged close to 70 million miles so far.

While 30 companies are currently permitted to test their driverless cars across California, Waymo remains the only one fully approved to carry paying passengers without anyone in the driver’s seat.

For its latest crash report, Waymo says it used accident data from police departments to tabulate just how often human drivers are getting into car wrecks and then compared those rates against its own.

Transportation experts, however, have cautioned it may still be too early to draw any definitive safety conclusions since driverless vehicles remain relatively new and have not traveled anywhere close to the three trillion miles humans log on U.S. roadways each year.

“There's always going to be some uncertainty,” Kusano said. “But I think we are starting to see trends and as we drive more, we'll be able to draw more certain conclusions from the data.”

