Waymo expands robotaxi service to Daly City, Colma

Waymo driverless cars are on the move. For the first time ever, they are dropping off passengers and cruising through Daly City and Colma.

Tuesday’s launch on the Peninsula also includes Colma and Broadmoor, increasing Waymos ride hailing services beyond San Francisco to cover to 55 square miles.

Taxi driver Abdo Nasher said he's not happy to see the Waymo cars in Colma.

“If they gonna come here, they’re gonna take the business from us. They’re gonna take our customers,” he said.

Daly City resident Harry McKenzie said he welcomes Waymo as an alternative to taking the bus.

Waymo has already been offering driverless rides in San Francisco for more than a year, but Michael King said despite the expansion, he has no plans use the service.

“Waymo I don’t use it and I wouldn’t use it here or driverless technology anywhere, I don’t trust it,” he said.

San Mateo County supervisor David Canepa said he’s frustrated Waymo only gave police, fire and city leaders a day’s notice that driverless cars would be coming to the Peninsula.

“Waymo needs to demonstrate to us that they are working with the fire department and police department protocols to make sure if there are any issues that the fire department is interfacing with the autonomous vehicles,” he said.

For now, Waymo cars will only be allowed on surface streets because the company is still in the process of testing vehicle safety on highways.