San Francisco

Waymo testing self-driving cars on San Francisco freeways

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Waymo will begin testing its self-driving cars on San Francisco freeways starting this week.

A map posted by Waymo on X shows a testing route between Lake Merced and Oracle Park.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The post indicates the trip taking highways can be up to 20 minutes quicker as compared with just taking surface streets.

The planned rides in the Bay Area are limited to Waymo employees and follows similar testing in Phoenix.

San Francisco Aug 10

San Francisco neighbors say repeated Waymo honking is keeping them up at night

Daly City Aug 6

Waymo expands robotaxi service to Daly City, Colma

Investigation Jul 29

SF mayor promises accountability after school crossing guards tell NBC Bay Area driverless cars almost hit them

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us