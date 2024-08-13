Waymo testing self-driving cars on San Francisco freeways

Waymo will begin testing its self-driving cars on San Francisco freeways starting this week.

A map posted by Waymo on X shows a testing route between Lake Merced and Oracle Park.

The post indicates the trip taking highways can be up to 20 minutes quicker as compared with just taking surface streets.

The planned rides in the Bay Area are limited to Waymo employees and follows similar testing in Phoenix.

After successful testing of our autonomous vehicles on Phoenix freeways, we're expanding our operations. Starting today, our employees will also have access to fully autonomous rides on San Francisco freeways. pic.twitter.com/DzGdEgkm1U — Waymo (@Waymo) August 12, 2024